Clan Dunbar enjoy tour of Scotland

Clan Dunbar International based in the USA is currently on tour in Scotland, having arrived on July 22 .

The 40 participants are being led by James Dunbar of Caledonian Travel.

They are visiting many places associated with the Dunbar family.

They came to East Lothian and Dunbar on Saturday, July 27, where they visited Whittingehame,which was once part of the patrimony of the Earls of Dunbar.

In Dunbar they were welcomed in the Council Chamber by Pippa Swan, chair of the community council and by Stephen Bunyan who has joined them on four previous occasions and is an honorary member.

Stephen gave a short address outlining the importance of the earldom, the earls, the castle and the Burgh in Scottish history. The group then split with some visiting the harbour to see it and part of the castle led by Pippa and Gordon Easingwood.

The remainder were given an illustrated talk by Alasdair Swan on the Battery and the Harbour area.

The whole group were able to see the Durham soldiers exhibition and Summer in Dunbar in the Town House. Their final day, August 11 will be spent at Dumfries House.