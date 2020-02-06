Chirnside man’s rally car dream comes true

A Chirnside man has had one last wish granted thanks to the Margaret Kerr Unit at Borders General Hospital and the Jim Clark Museum.

Murray Duff (57) is currently receiving end of life care in the unit, and has held on to his life-long dream of getting behind the wheel of a rally car.

Staff from the unit and the museum arranged for Murray to visit the museum in Duns with his family.

Daughter Danielle Harvey explains: “All treatments dad was receiving sadly had to be removed and end of life care given.

“The staff in The Margaret Kerr Unit have got to know dad very well as he had been in a while.

“They asked him if there was anything he would have liked to have done and dad replied, ‘drive a rally car!’

Staff from the hospital got to work to make sure Murray was strong enough to visit the Jim Clark Museum in Duns.

And this isn’t the only link Murray has to Jim Clark.

His father went to school with the racing driver and Murray sat on Jim Clark’s knee in his rally car when he was a small child.

Danielle continued: “On the morning of Thursday, January 30, he had a doctor with him just in case anything happened and we all met them at the Jim Clark Museum.

“He was shown around and the staff there were absolutely amazing, they gave a simulator that looks and feels like you are actually driving a rally car!

“Dad was helped in, and off he went – he loved every minute of it!

“My mum was there, my grandad (dad’s father) myself and my two brothers.

“As a family will be forever grateful for this memory. Dad has fought so, so hard but sadly it’s been a fight he can’t win.”

She added: “For us all to see him happy and surrounded by his family was amazing.”