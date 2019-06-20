Chirnside Civic Week celebrates 40th year

For the 40th anniversary of Chirnside Civic Week, this year’s organisers invited back the very first committee members.

“Sadly some of them are no longer with us, but without them civic week would not have been able to run for the 40 years that it has,” said one of this year’s organisers.

“We have had a fun-filled week which started off with the crowning of Queen Ella and Fairy Queen Sophie, the fancy dress parade and music in The Red Lion. Although the weather wasn’t on our side people still managed to have a good time and the week was well supported.”

Events during the week included: a children’s mile run, organised by the Chirnside Chasers; bingo; pet show which saw all kinds of pets, including three goldfish and a tortoise; a toddlers party which was a hit with both kids and adults; bowls competition; dominoes competition; kids 5-a-side football run by the Chirnside juniors football club; quiz night in the Waterloo; over 40s football (Chirnside beat Duns); a picnic in the park with live music from Kimberley Brown and Jamie-Lee Harrison; kids races; shows; and bouncy castles.

The week ended with a torchlight procession followed by a fantastic firework display from Pyromancer.

“We hope the people of Chirnside have enjoyed the week as much as we have had fun running it,” said the organisers.

“We are always on the lookout for new members to join our team and help wherever possible.

“Please feel free to message our Facebook page.”

Special thanks to The Red Lion, Crosshill Fish n Chicken Bar, Gillian and Malcolm from the paper shop, the Waterloo Arms, Chirnside Bowling Club, Chirnside Junior Football Club, Chirnside Chasers, David Wakenshaw, Chirnside Tartan Army and all the local businesses who helped during the week.