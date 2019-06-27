Chirnside arts promoter Jasmine is shortlisted for a national award

Performing arts promoter Jasmine Lowrie from Chirnside has been shortlisted for ‘Young Person of the Year’ in the National Rural Touring Awards 2019.

The awards recognise the quality of performing arts, promoters, venues and the wider touring industry that take performing arts to rural areas across the UK. The ‘Young Person of the Year’ award is designed to acknowledge the growing enthusiasm for rural touring amongst the younger generation.

Twenty years-old Jasmine certainly fits the bill. She has been involved with the Live Borders project, Borders Young Creatives, since September 2018, showing commitment to the project, despite sometimes having to travel over an hour-and-a-half each way to attend meetings.

The keen performing arts promoter has been involved in every aspect of the project, attending ‘Go and see’ events and undertaking training.

More recently, Jasmine has been working with an existing promoter in Chirnside and together they promoted an event as part of the Live Borders Children and Young People’s Festival in April.

Borders Young Creatives also provided the opportunity for Jasmine to do two work placements, the first at Eyemouth Hippodrome and the second with George Lamb West End Photography.

Jasmine is passionate about the arts and has not let living in a rural location stand in her way to accessing this opportunity.

The judges, Ian McMillan, poet and broadcaster, Jude Henderson, director of the Federation of Scottish Theatres, and Kate Green, editor of Country Life Magazine, have been assessing nominees under the age of 26 who are pro-actively engaged with rural touring activity and who are likely to have a positive impact on rural touring in the future.

Jasmine will join other young people from across the UK at Bangor, Wales on July 3, for the awards ceremony. She will be accompanied by Ayliffe Rose, youth arts mentor with Live Borders, who said: “The creative communities team at Live Borders is delighted that Jasmine has been shortlisted. Her selection highlights the dedication and hard work she has put into Borders Young Creatives over the last year.

“Live Borders has a commitment to championing local talent and we wish her the best of luck at the awards.”