Cheer on the Coast to Coast fundraisers
The Coast to Coast in 24 hours challenge for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation takes place on Saturday, and the eight participants with links to Melrose RFC will be heading through the Borders.
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 9:45 am
Scott Wight, Allan Dodds, Barbara Sheil, Matthew Wilkie, Steven Sheil, Wayne Mitchell and Rory Murray will all join Jamie in attempting this mammoth feat, in which they will endeavour to walk, run, kayak and cycle the 175 miles between Portpatrick and Cove .
To see where they will be, check out C2c24suw on Facebook and Twitter, and to donate to Doddie Weir’s MND cause, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/coast-2-coast-in-24-hours.