Celebrating the 700th anniversary of Duns Castle

Duns Castle commemorates its 700th birthday in 2020 and is planning a year-long celebration with the Duns community.

The castle dates from 1320 when Robert the Bruce gave the lands of Duns to the Earl of Moray in return for services at the battle of Bannockburn.

Moray built the Peel Tower which still forms part of the Castle, and a settlement of what later became Duns grew up around it.

The castle and its estate has been owned by the Hay family since 1696.

Its present owners, Alick and Aline Hay, wanted to commemorate this important anniversary in a memorable way.

Aline said: “Over the centuries, both the Castle and the town of Duns grew, and with 2020 also being the 700th anniversary of the Declaration of Arbroath which was so important in establishing Scotland as a nation, it seemed an ideal time to have a year of local celebrations to mark this long history.”

Representatives from the castle and many organisations in Duns and the surrounding area have formed the DCC700 Committee (Duns Castle and Community) to put on an exciting range of events throughout the coming year to mark the colourful history of our community.

This will be a true community project and the Committee includes members from A Heart for Duns, Duns Historical Society, Berwickshire Art Society, Duns Players, the churches in Duns, the newly formed Duns U3A, Duns Primary School and Berwickshire High School, among others.

Last June, to launch the anniversary, over 1,000 students from the two schools took part in a remarkable video with the castle as a backdrop on a glorious summer’s day where they formed the letters DCC which then morphed into 700.

This was filmed by a drone and was a wonderful example of community involvement and superb organisation.

Derek Janes, convenor of a Heart for Duns which manages the Volunteer Hall, and also a DCC700 Committee member said: “This is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the 700th anniversary of Duns Castle and of the Declaration of Arbroath, whose wording was inspired by John Duns Scotus.

“It will also remind us how the town of Duns grew up between the Castle and the Parish Church along what is now Castle Street.”

Aline Hay added: “We will be sending out further information about our programme of events via our website, and if your group would like to take part in the celebration during 2020, please contact DCC 700 at www.dcc700.com/ or Facebook at www.facebook.com/DunsCastle700/.

“We would love to hear from you and we are looking forward to a tremendous 2020 with a wide range of exciting events with something for everyone in Duns and district!”

Highlights planned for next year include:

· A quiz at the Castle in February

· In March, a showing of “Mrs Brown”, filmed partly at the Castle

· A conference in the Volunteer Hall in April on John Duns Scotus’s contribution to the Declaration of Arbroath

· A Garden Party and Pipe Band Weekend for the Duns community at the Castle in May

· A Torchlight Procession to the Castle and fireworks during Reiver’s Week

· An exhibition on the history of Duns planned by Live Borders for the summer in Duns library museum;

· A two-day international conference at the Volunteer Hall and Castle on Robert Hay, the important 19th century Egyptologist and artist in September

· A Bonfire Night and fireworks in November to round off the celebrations.