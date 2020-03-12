Celebrating Scottish Borders Council’s successful apprentices

The growing number of successful Modern Apprentices within the Scottish Borders Council has been celebrated During Scottish Apprenticeship Week.

Since 2014 the council has employed 163 Modern Apprentices, with 71 of those gaining full time employment within SBC after completing their studies.

From those that have kept in touch, 17 have gone on to gain full-time employment elsewhere and seven have undertaken further studying, at university or college.

Councillor Scott Hamilton, Children and Young People’s Champion, a former SBC apprentice himself, said: “Being a Modern Apprentice was an invaluable experience.

“You learned on the job which was so important to getting a grasp of how the workplace works but also developing your own career.

“A lot of people leave university or college and don’t have the experience of what it’s like in a workplace and that is so important when you actually go into the world of work, so having that development already in your career is vital.

“If you get the opportunity to become a Modern Apprentice, take it. It gives you great experience in the workplace as well as earning and learning.”

Lacey Morrison, was a Modern Apprentice in the Criminal Justice service. After completing her qualifications she then went on to become a Modern Apprentice in the Supported Employment Department.

She said: “Being a Modern Apprentice has given me so many opportunities and a great insight to the different departments in the council.

“As an apprentice you’re getting real valuable work experience as well as being able to gain qualifications. You also get to shadow other employees and get their advice on different aspects of the job.”