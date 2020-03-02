Cash boost for Aine Hay Academy’s Holland goal

The dedication of a group of committed young Irish dancers has led to them setting their sights on competing at world level in Holland this April.

With the trip looking to cost around £10,000 the Aine Hay Academy, based in Innerwick is working hard to reach its fundraising target.

If they can raise around £10,000, they can send the 13 dancers to travel to Eindhoven to take part in the World Championships. Local company Tarmac has just given them a fundraising boost.

Gillian Wood of the fundraising committee said: “We are delighted that Tarmac has supported our fundraising efforts.

“Through this donation and many events including sponsored walks, Christmas markets, raffles, a monthly bonus ball competition and bake sales, we have raised over £6,000 but we still have a way to go.

“The committee is determined to help these dancers’ dream come true.

“The dance school has been running for four years and has achieved much success in local and national competitions – largely due to the absolute dedication of the children who attend the classes.”

Gillian added:“We would like to appeal to any other local organisations who would like to help us reach our fundraising goal and enable the dancers to get to Holland in April to represent their home region.”

Oliver Curtin, Tarmac’s Dunbar cement plant manager added: “It was a pleasure to be able to make a donation towards the dance group’s fundraising target.

“We very much hope that other local companies will be spurred on to support this successful community group which brings so much pleasure to so many children.”

The fundraising committee is holding a Race Night at the Mayfield Community Hall on Friday, March 6 and the group will also be performing at St Patrick’s Day events in the area on Tuesday, March 17.

For more information contact Annemarie Hay on 07980 150304.