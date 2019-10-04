Call for St Abbs Community Council nominations

Nominations are open for the St Abbs Community Council By-Election.

Local residents have until 12 noon on Monday, October 14 to put their name forward to become a community councillor for the area.

There are four vacancies.

Nomination forms are available from:

· Scottish Borders Council website

· St Abbs Post Office

· communitycouncils@scotborders.gov.uk

Returning Officer Councillor Carol Hamilton said: “Community Councils play an important part in our towns and villages. I would encourage anyone interested in working with their community to put their name forward for the community council. If anyone would like an informal chat about community council life, or would like a nomination form, please do not hesitate to get in touch with me or St Abbs Community Council.”

Councillor Hamilton can be contacted by email: carol.hamilton@scotborders.gov.uk