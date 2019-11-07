Call for Abbey St Bathans, Bonkyl and Preston Community Council nominations

Nominations are now open for the Abbey St Bathans, Bonkyl and Preston Community Council by-election.

Local residents have until 12noon on Monday, November 18 to put their name forward to become a community councillor for the area.

There are a total of six vacancies.

Nomination forms are available from:

Abbey St Bathans, Bonkyl & Preston Community Council website

Preston Village Hall

Community Council Elections section

Completed nomination forms should be returned to:

Eileen Graham

Trainee Democratic Services Officer for the Abbey St Bathans, Bonkyl & Preston Community Council Election

FREEPOST RRBU – KBCB – JBJG

Democratic Services

Scottish Borders Council

Council Headquarters

Newtown St Boswells

TD6 0SA

Councillor Donald Moffat, Returning Officer, said: “Community Councils play an important role in our towns and villages. Anyone interested in working with their community is encouraged to put their name forward.

“If anyone would like an informal chat about community council life, please do not hesitate to get in touch with me.”

Councillor Moffat can be contacted directly here