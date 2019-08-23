Borders residents fed up with poor broadband connectivity, says MP

Borders MP John Lamont has said the Scottish Government needs to “come clean” on its ability to connect every home to superfast broadband by 2021.

R100, or the Reaching 100 per cent programme, is the SNP’s pledge to roll out super-fast broadband to all of Scotland’s inhabitants by 2021.

When first announced, the Scottish Government said that contracts for this would be signed in 2018. However, the timetable for signing contracts was delayed to March 2019.

But no update had been provided two months’ later, which has sparked Tory MP Mr Lamont to write to the minister demanding he provides a new timetable for the completion of the programme.

Latest figures show that nearly one in five homes in the Borders still do not have access to a decent internet connection.

Mr Lamont said: “There are still far too many homes and businesses in the Scottish Borders struggling with a slow connection.

“The UK government has provided the SNP with more funding per head to deliver broadband than anywhere else, yet rural parts of Scotland continue to be left behind.

“At the Border Union Show this year, one of the busiest stands was a local wireless broadband provider.

“Residents and businesses are clearly sick to the back teeth with a lack of connectivity.

“The minister in charge needs to come clean with communities in the Borders about when this will happen so that they can make alternative arrangements if they want.”