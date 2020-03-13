Borders mum praises ‘fantastic’ Early Learning and Childcare

A Borders mum has backed a nationwide public information campaign encouraging families to enrol their children for funded early learning and childcare ahead of a major expansion this summer.

There was a trial of the extended hours in the Scottish Borders and mum Emily has seen first-hand the benefits to both parent and child of more childcare hours.

Emily, who lives in the Borders and is mum to Samuel (11) and Rebekah (4), has been sending her daughter to a childminder since she was 18 months old.

Rebekah is a limited sleeper which means she rarely sleeps through the entire night and it means Emily and her husband also get very little sleep.

In the beginning, the NHS helped provide emergency childminding for Rebekah, allowing Emily and her husband to catch up on sleep during the day, carry out household tasks and help Rebekah’s development.

The childminder that Emily and her husband used through the NHS was so supportive that they continued to use her after the emergency childminding ended.

Initially, they used the childminder for 10 hours a week but slowly increased the hours when Emily started working and they heard about the increase in early learning and childcare (ELC) entitlement trial in their area.

Emily explained: “Rebekah has been going to the childminder since she was 18 months old.

“She used to go for just ten hours a week until the increased early learning and childcare entitlement trial was introduced in the area.

“Now, she will usually do two days at the childminders and two days at nursery but somedays she might join me when I go to the market or do other things in the morning.

“Flexibility is very important with Rebekah’s lack of sleeping.

“By having Rebekah with a childminder who is also flexible with hours, I don’t need to worry about dropping her off or picking her up at certain times.

“I can spend more one-on-one time with my son and know that Rebekah is in a caring, nurturing environment.”

And being at the childminder has helped Rebekah’s development.

“Rebekah is always excited to go to the childminder,” Emily continued.

“It’s like a little family with the small number of children that are there.

“She gets a lot of attention and gets to mix with children of different ages – babies, toddlers, and primary school kids.

“I like to think this is great for her social development and has helped her to get ready for school.”

Because of the increased ELC entitlement, Rebekah has been able to receive funded hours at the local nursery as well as at her childminder.

Emily said: “Thanks to the ELC entitlement, I’ve started to send Rebekah to one of the local nurseries as well a couple of days a week to help with her development.

“Being able to use the ELC entitlement for both a childminder and nursery is fantastic and is a huge benefit to Rebekah.

“When I first started sending Rebekah to a childminder, I felt a little nervous and guilty, but the health visitor and childminder reassured me and gave me a lot of support.

“Rebekah was in the hospital due to her limited sleeping and this opened up additional support for a few months.

“As we live in a rural area which can sometimes mean less support, childminders who have a certain level of qualification can offer this additional family support.”

She continued: “I used to spend some mornings at the childminder’s with Rebekah to see how she enjoyed it and to see what the childminder was like.

“The childminder is very good at giving the children a schedule and keeping everything to certain timings.

“It gets the children in good routines and helps them to learn about time.

“Some days, the children may go out for walks down by the seaside or through the forests.

“They also get to take part in activities like playing with playdough or drawing that will engage them and help with their creativity.

“I love the impact the childcare has had on Rebekah.

“She is so polite, caring, and respectful. She’s able to talk to all age groups and is very considerate to other children.

“She’s gained a lot of confidence and I think a big part of this stems from the close interactions with people at the childminders.”

From August, all three and four-year-olds, and around a quarter of two-year-olds, will benefit from 1,140 hours of childcare a year - the most generous offer in the UK.

Parents or carers can register through their local authority and apply for the option that suits their needs, whether a local authority, private or third sector nursery, playgroup or childminder.

Backed by an unprecedented £2 billion investment, the increase in funded hours has required significant recruitment and infrastructure - more than 270 nurseries have been built, extended or refurbished since March 2018 and an additional 4,300 full time equivalent staff are already in post.

Due to the phasing in of the increased entitlement, almost 50,000 children are already benefitting from more than the current 600 hours they are entitled to, allowing parents and carers to explore work, education and training opportunities.

Children’s Minister Maree Todd said: “If you’ve got a child who will be two, three or four, now is the time to see what they could receive from this August.

“Tens of thousands of children are already benefiting from high-quality ELC, and I’ve heard first-hand how it’s helped to boost their confidence and communication skills and given them access to more opportunities such as outdoor learning.

“I’ve also heard how it has made an enormous difference to families – relieving pressure and enabling mums and dads to get back into, or spend more time, studying, working or training.

“I would encourage all parents with eligible children to get in touch with their local authority to identify the funded option that is best for their child from the great choices available and find out when to apply.

“There is no cost to families who take up this offer so the 1,140 hours can save each family as much as £4,500, and we hope that this campaign will let as many families as possible know what they are entitled to.”

To find out what funded early learning and childcare options are available for your child, visit the Parent Club website