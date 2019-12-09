Borders landmarks light up as General Election campaign enters final few days

Borders landmarks, including Leaderfoot Viaduct, Jedburgh Castle and Hume Castle, were illuminated this weekend, calling on voters to ‘Give the Borders back its Voice’ and ‘Put Scotland’s future in Scotland’s hands.’

Organised by supporters of SNP candidate, Calum Kerr, the projections mark the final week of campaigning in the Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk seat.

Commenting on the illuminations, Mr Kerr said: “These striking projections are symbolic of the ray of hope being offered by the SNP – a chance to escape Brexit, protect our Scottish health service and put Scotland’s future in Scotland’s hands.

“We Borderers are incredibly lucky to have so many iconic landmarks on our doorstep; it’s brilliant to celebrate them as we enter the last few days of the campaign to give the Borders back its voice.”