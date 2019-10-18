Borders Business Awards finalists announced

This year’s finalists for the Scottish Borders Business Excellence Awards were announced recently, following the Stage Two Judges’ Interviews held over two weeks in Kelso.

The flagship business event, sponsored by the Royal Bank of Scotland and organised by the Scottish Borders Chamber of Commerce, continues to go from strength to strength.

Speaking about the event, Chamber chair, Moira Wilson said: “I am looking forward to another exciting and inspiring Scottish Borders Business Excellence Awards, recognising the diverse and motivational businesses operating in our community Once again, the applications received for the Awards have been outstanding and I look forward to seeing who the worthy recipients are at the event.”

Winners will be announced at the Awards ceremony on November 7 at Macdonald Cardrona Hotel. Tickets to attend the event are available at www.borderschamber.com

The finalists are:

Tourism & Hospitality Business of the Year Award: Sponsored by Bruce Stevenson Insurance Brokers

The Hoebridge

Allanton Inn

Macdonald Cardrona Hotel

Alchamy Film Festival

Agricultural Business of the Year Award: Sponsored by NFU Mutual Borders

R Mitchell and Son

Overlangshaw Farm

Greenend Farm

Spotsmains Farm

High Growth/Turnover Award: Sponsored by Douglas Home and Co.

GB Technologies

Eribie Knitwear

Redpath Tool Hire

Option A Ltd.

BorderLink

Innovation in Business Award: Sponsored by Scottish Borders Council

BordersLink

Findra

Scottish Borders Housing Association

Blockchain

Texthouse

Social Enterprise of the Year Award: Sponsored by Scottish Borders Social Enterprise Chamber

Peer 2 Peer Mindfulness

Streets Ahead

Food Punks

Sea the Change

Eildon Housing Association

Supporting Young Workforce Award: Sponsored by Developing the Young Workforce Borders

Eildon Housing Association

GB Technologies

Douglas Home & Co.

Jarvis Pickle

Manufacturer of the Year Award: Sponsored by Reiver Recruitment

Wonkie Woolies

Selkirk Distillers Ltd

Hutton Stone Co. Ltd

Jarvis Pickle Ltd

Community Impact: Sponsored by Live Borders

Ridelines Ltd

Sea the Change

Works+

All Awards

Just Cycle Ltd.

Micro Business of the Year Award: Sponsored by NS 24 Ltd

Hawick Autocare

EcoSaftey Ltd

Love Scottish Candles

ABCV

Jarvis Pickle Ltd

SME of the Year Award: Sponsored by Business Gateway Borders

Option A Ltd

Hutton Stone Co Ltd

Border Link

Eildon Housing Association

GB Technologies