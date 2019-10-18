Borders Business Awards finalists announced

This year’s finalists for the Scottish Borders Business Excellence Awards were announced recently, following the Stage Two Judges’ Interviews held over two weeks in Kelso.
The flagship business event, sponsored by the Royal Bank of Scotland and organised by the Scottish Borders Chamber of Commerce, continues to go from strength to strength.
Speaking about the event, Chamber chair, Moira Wilson said: “I am looking forward to another exciting and inspiring Scottish Borders Business Excellence Awards, recognising the diverse and motivational businesses operating in our community Once again, the applications received for the Awards have been outstanding and I look forward to seeing who the worthy recipients are at the event.”
Winners will be announced at the Awards ceremony on November 7 at Macdonald Cardrona Hotel. Tickets to attend the event are available at www.borderschamber.com
The finalists are:
Tourism & Hospitality Business of the Year Award: Sponsored by Bruce Stevenson Insurance Brokers
The Hoebridge
Allanton Inn
Macdonald Cardrona Hotel
Alchamy Film Festival
Agricultural Business of the Year Award: Sponsored by NFU Mutual Borders
R Mitchell and Son
Overlangshaw Farm
Greenend Farm
Spotsmains Farm
High Growth/Turnover Award: Sponsored by Douglas Home and Co.
GB Technologies
Eribie Knitwear
Redpath Tool Hire
Option A Ltd.
BorderLink
Innovation in Business Award: Sponsored by Scottish Borders Council
BordersLink
Findra
Scottish Borders Housing Association
Blockchain
Texthouse
Social Enterprise of the Year Award: Sponsored by Scottish Borders Social Enterprise Chamber
Peer 2 Peer Mindfulness
Streets Ahead
Food Punks
Sea the Change
Eildon Housing Association
Supporting Young Workforce Award: Sponsored by Developing the Young Workforce Borders
Eildon Housing Association
GB Technologies
Douglas Home & Co.
Jarvis Pickle
Manufacturer of the Year Award: Sponsored by Reiver Recruitment
Wonkie Woolies
Selkirk Distillers Ltd
Hutton Stone Co. Ltd
Jarvis Pickle Ltd
Community Impact: Sponsored by Live Borders
Ridelines Ltd
Sea the Change
Works+
All Awards
Just Cycle Ltd.
Micro Business of the Year Award: Sponsored by NS 24 Ltd
Hawick Autocare
EcoSaftey Ltd
Love Scottish Candles
ABCV
Jarvis Pickle Ltd
SME of the Year Award: Sponsored by Business Gateway Borders
Option A Ltd
Hutton Stone Co Ltd
Border Link
Eildon Housing Association
GB Technologies