Borders Art Fair launches school art competition

Organisers of the Borders’ annual contemporary art showcase, the Borders Art Fair, have launched a special art competition for children.

As part of a programme to celebrate the area’s creativity and encourage artists of the future, the competition was launched for youngsters from the region’s primary schools and youth groups.

To mark Scotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters, children aged 4-12 are being invited to send in artwork that celebrates the region’s rivers, coastline and lochs, with the best entries being displayed alongside work from some of the region’s finest contemporary artists at this year’s Borders Art Fair (March 13 – 15).

The competition has two age categories: ages 4-8 (Primary 1-3) and ages 8-12 (Primary 4-7) and prizes include a variety of art materials, plus £100 art supply vouchers for the schools or youth groups of the overall winners, kindly donated by the Arts Society Borders.

Information will be sent to schools and youth groups this week and any children interested in entering should contact their teacher, or visit www.bordersartfair.com. The deadline for entries is March 1.

This art competition is part of the Borders Art Fair’s education outreach programme, which also includes a ‘Meet the Creatives’ event for high school pupils.

This will offer students the chance to hear from a range of people involved in creative jobs, giving the pupils an insight into some of the different career paths available to those with an interest in art.

A number of free, drop-in workshops and art sessions for children of all ages aimed at encouraging an interest in creativity will also be taking place at the Borders Art Fair.

Frances Fergusson, Borders Art Fair director, said: “The Borders Art Fair is a great opportunity to see a huge selection of work by some incredible artists, in a friendly and welcoming environment.

“This region is home to many exceptionally talented artists and we hope that our programme of activities for young people will help to ensure that future talent is encouraged and nurtured.

“Maybe some of our budding young artists will return to the Borders Art Fair in future years to show their work.”

The 2020 Borders Art Fair will feature around 70 artists, galleries and collectives in addition to artist-led talks and workshops.

Visitors will have the chance to take advice from galleries, speak to the artists about their work and inspiration, and have the opportunity to purchase beautiful and unique pieces of art.

The 2019 Borders Art Fair attracted more than 6,000 visitors and the organisers are keen to repeat that success and to continue to promote the enjoyment and accessibility of contemporary art.

The Borders Art Fair is part funded by the Fallago Environment Fund and Awards for All.

Event sponsors include Marchmont Farms, McInroy & Wood Investment Managers, Bruce Stevenson Insurance, Vivid Design Consultancy, Steven Rae Accountancy, Born in the Borders, Milne Graden Holiday Cottages, Live Borders and Airhouses Self Catering.