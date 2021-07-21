Boost for charities as fundraisers keep on truckin'

The Berwickshire Charity Truck Run. Photograph by Martin Cullen.

Starting in Duns, a convoy of 54 trucks and five support vehicles wound its way along the region’s roads on Saturday, with crowds in Chirnside, Allanton, Paxton, Swinton, Leitholm, Greenlaw and Westruther turning out to give it a wave as it passed through towns and villages, which rang to the sounds of cheering spectators and honking horns.

The Covid-compliant event was organised to raise funds for The Margaret Kerr Unit and Macmillan Cancer Support (Borders Centre).

It aimed to raise a thousand pounds for the charities, but, with the final total, still to be announced, looks set to exceed £15,000.

An Olivers truck climbs the hill. Photograph by Martin Cullen.

Neil Redpath, one of the organisers, said the generosity people had shown was “absolutely staggering”.

"We do fundraising on a regular basis but it fell back a bit when the pandemic hit,” he explained. “We decided it was time to do something.

“We thought if we got 15 trucks and could raise £1,000 – £500 each for the charities, that would be good. But it’s far exceeded that.

"People have been so generous and supportive. They came out in all the towns and villages. I couldn’t believe the atmosphere when we came through Duns Square, it was exactly the same as the Saturday of civic week – it was absolutely buzzing.”​​​​​