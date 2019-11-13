Birgham raises more than £600 for Poppyscotland

A large number of villagers attended the early morning annual Remembrance Ceremony at the Birgham War Memorial Cairn on Sunday.

The gathering included a piper and bugler from Coldstream Pipe Band, a standard bearer party from the Royal British Legion Coldstream and members of the Royal British Legion Scotland Riders Branch.

90 year old Tom Ratter laid the village wreath in Birgham

The Rev. David Taverner from Coldstream Parish Church led the ceremony with the village Poppy Scotland wreath being laid by 90 year old Tom Ratter, who served as a British Army musician.

Wreaths were also laid by Councillor John Greenwell for Scottish Borders Council and by the RBLS Riders Branch.

The total amount Birgham raised for Poppyscotland this year from an Afternoon Tea in the village hall on Saturday 9 and from the sale of poppies, was £637.90.