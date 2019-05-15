BHA contractors lend a hand to local groups

Contractors carrying out major work for Berwickshire Housing Association have a community benefit clause included in their contract.

This results in local community organisations benefiting from a practical contribution by contractors and last year Duns Junior Football Club was one of the first to score by having their changing facilities painted.

BHA is inviting local community groups who need help with their projects to get in touch and let them know of their needs and suggestions.

BHA’s chief executive, Helen Forsyth explained: “It is good practice for any contracts over a certain value to include a community benefit clause. Community benefit clauses are requirements which deliver wider benefits in addition to the main purpose of a contract.

“We’re opening our Community Benefit Fund up again in 2019 to invite applications from local groups, so please get in touch and let us know your ideas.”

Suggestions can be submitted by calling Dougie Paterson on 01361 884000; email info@berwickshirehousing.org.uk; or posting on BHA Facebook page, www.facebook.com/BHAThrivingCommunities