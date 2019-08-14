Berwickshire youngster is Young Person of the Year

Berwickshire youngster Jasmine Lowrie was announced as the ‘Young Person of the Year’ at the National Rural Touring awards.

Jasmine, who comes from Chirnside, saw off competition from other young people across the UK to win this prestigious award which celebrates the breadth, passion and professionalism in the rural touring sector, and recognises individuals who go “above and beyond” on behalf of the health and cohesion of their local community.

The judges were poet and broadcaster Ian McMillan; the director of the Federation of Scottish Theatres, Jude Henderson; and the editor of Country Life Magazine, Kate Green.

They assessed nominees from all parts of the UK who have been pro-actively engaged with rural touring activity and who are likely to have a positive impact on rural touring in the future.

Jasmine is part of the Live Borders ‘Borders Young Creatives’ project, which works with young people to programme live performing arts events in the community.

The project is supported by Creative Scotland and is part-financed by the Scottish Government and the European Community Scottish Borders LAG LEADER 2014-2020 Programme.

The project aims to give young people a voice in their local community and introduce them to a range of potential jobs and careers in the arts, with the option to work towards an accredited arts qualification.

Ayliffe Rose, youth arts mentor with local charity Live Borders, nominated Jasmine due to her outstanding contribution to the project.

Sometimes having to travel up to two hours to attend meetings, Jasmine showed amazing commitment to the cause.

She also undertook work placements with Eyemouth Hippodrome and George Lamb Photography, as well as linking up with the Chirnside Community Centre to put on live events in her own community.

She said: “It was a surprise to win – I couldn’t believe it. I am really proud to have won and it was great to be there to celebrate.

Ayliffe said: “I’m so proud of Jasmine. She has done amazingly well to win this national award and has been a great asset to the Borders Live Touring & Borders Young Creatives scheme from Live Borders.

“Jasmine is a really positive role model for all young people in the Borders who think that nothing happens here. Jasmine is making it happen!”

The project is building up to its autumn programme which was chosen by the young people.

Jasmine will be promoting a Harry Potter-themed murder mystery evening at the Chirnside Community Centre on Friday, November 22.

Further details of upcoming events will be available on the Live Borders website.