Berwickshire residents urged to join community fund assessment panel

Councillor Robin Tatler.

The opportunity has become available as a result of a working group of local residents who proposed an amended process for the Berwickshire Community Fund, whereby the assessment of applications and recommendations would be made by a panel largely made up of members of the local community.

A total of £57,260 is available to the fund, with £19,086 available in each of three funding rounds. Community groups can apply for grants up to the value of £5,000.

Councillor Robin Tatler, the council’s executive member for community development and localities, said: “This opportunity is an exciting and important way for local residents to be involved in the Berwickshire Community Fund and have their say in what projects and initiatives would best support their local area.

“Applications for these roles are welcomed from across the community.

"I would encourage people to look at what the panel needs and respond as soon as they can.”

Funding recommendations for 2021-22 will be considered at the Berwickshire Area Partnership meetings in September, December and March.

The aim is to ensure that the panel represents the broad, diverse locality of Berwickshire so applications are welcomed from anyone who is interested.

Applicants for the working group should be aged 12 and over, live in Berwickshire and have an interest in community activity.

Relevant training will be provided to anyone who needs it.

The closing date for applications is June 14.

More information and an online application form is available at: www.scotborders.gov.uk/baprecruitment