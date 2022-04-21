Berwickshire man in the swim of things after transplant

Richard Adams with his haul of three golds, a silver and a bronze.

Retired teacher Richard Adams, 72, recently competed in the 70-74 age group at the 2022 Scottish Masters and Age Group Swimming Championships, held at Tolcross Pool in Glasgow.

He won gold medals in the 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke events, a silver in the 50m backstroke and a bronze in the 800m freestyle.

Richard, a member of the Transplant Sport Swimming Club, had a bone marrow transplant in 2010 at the Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre in Glasgow, after having been diagnosed with the blood cancer Myelodysplastic Syndrome.

He has since become a regular at transplant championships, both nationally and internationally, and at many other swimming galas and masters swimming championships.

Swimming not only helps keep him fit it’s a chance to keep the work of Transplant Sport in the spotlight.

Richard said: “If I had not had the transplant when I did, which was October 2010, I would probably have been dead by Christmas. It was quite a rapid disease.

“I was kept going with two blood transfusions a week through that year.

“I now normally train four days a week at the local pool, which is Duns.

“My first actual gala at the age of 64 was the British Transplant Games in Bolton, from where I came away with a gold, silver and bronze.

“Then that October I got a letter to say I’d been selected for the British team, so I went to the World Transplant Games in 2015 in Argentina.

“We only get to compete in the transplant games once a year and we were told by the coaches that it was a good idea to get into masters swimming because there are competitions all year long and at least you get to compete, which is what I’ve done.”