Berwickshire Housing Association supports Hygge Club in Eyemouth

Berwickshire Housing Association (BHA) is supporting plans to upscale and evaluate the Hygge Club’s programme in Eyemouth to deliver more groups and involve parents and children.

Originating from Scandinavia, the Hygge programme is an actively based group focusing on aspects of wellbeing and mutual support.

Around 60 per cent of attendees at previous Hygge programmes in Eyemouth have been BHA tenants, mostly women. It is also an intergenerational group, the age of attendees having ranged from 12 to 80+.

Emily Rennie, who runs the Hygge Club at Tides Reach in Eyemouth said: “I’m often asked what is Hygge Club, so let me try! Hygge is pronounced ‘Hoo-gah’. The 10 aspects of Hygge are: Atmosphere, Presence, Pleasure, Equality, Gratitude, Harmony, Comfort, Truce, Togetherness and Shelter.

“The club provides a space in the business of modern life where people can become so focused on just getting through the day or week that they don’t take time to pause and enjoy the life we have. People can become stressed, busy, overwhelmed and exhausted and they can lose touch with what life is all about.

“The Hygge Club is seasonal - we decided to do three sessions per season since our initial launch in 2018 to ensure it is a seasonal blessing rather than a weekly obligation. It also means that at every session there are new people joining and they are always a welcomed and crucial part of the group.

“Hygge is hard to explain, it’s about enjoying the moment, being safe, cosy and relaxed, so that each sense is used, from enjoying delicious foods, using your hands to be creative, listening to new or different types of music or the scent of the candles.

“The Hygge Club wants to help us all realise we are physical and spiritual beings with an opportunity to live every day and enjoy life; to make memories and friendships that can help us to have positive outlooks on life.

“We create a welcoming cosy environment for people to step out of the business of life and into a Hygge bubble. Leaving the stress at the door let The Hygge Club teach and share ways to transfer these skills into everyday ordinary life. We use creativity, indulgent refreshments, and a multisensory, relaxing environment to provide a chance to pause, breathe and enjoy some Hygge.”

Dougie Paterson, BHA’s Community Initiatives Manager added: “BHA is delighted to endorse the Hygge Club as a way of supporting the wellbeing of our tenants and the community of Eyemouth. Hygge is one of a number of initiatives we are supporting to promote heathy wellbeing and grow the support options available for local people. I would encourage anyone to give the Hygge Club a try as it might be the personal space you need to recharge your batteries.”

The club is free to attend and open to women of all ages. To book a place contact Emily through The Hygge Club Facebook page