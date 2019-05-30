Berwickshire Episcopal Churches Priest-in-Charge

Berwickshire’s three episcopal churches came together earlier this year and last week saw the licensing of Rev Christopher Jones as Priest-in-Charge of Berwickshire Episcopal Churches Group.

The congregations of Christ Church, Duns, St. Mary’s & All Souls, Coldstream, and St. Ebba’s, Eyemouth, will retain their separate identities but will be led by Rev Jones as they move forward together. Members of all three congregations attended the licensing service at Christ Church officiated by the Bishop of Edinburgh, Rt Rev Dr John Armes, to welcome Rev Jones and his wife Pauline who have moved into the rectory at Duns.

Both Christ Church and St. Ebba’s churches have been without a minister for some time. St Mary’s & All Souls Church at Coldstream currently has its own minister but Rev Canon Jeffry has indicated his intention to retire in October this year, at which point Rev Jones will take charge of all three churches.

Rev Jones is from Anglesey, North Wales, and his career has included serving in the Royal Navy, engineering and engineering management roles, before he was ordained into the Baptist tradition, working in Ringwood and Somerset. This was followed by a career change into secondary education teaching (religious education and IT), before he returned to ministry, serving a curacy with the Church of England at Carlisle then Rector of a united benefice in the Liverpool diocese.