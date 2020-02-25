Berwickshire artists in the Spotlight at Borders Art Fair

Two Berwickshire artists will be featured in a special Spotlight exhibition of work by some of Scotland’s finest contemporary artists at this year’s Borders Art Fair.

Art created by print-maker Sylvia Home and mixed media artist, Christopher Brook will be shown in the display which has been curated by Visual Arts Scotland from a selection of work submitted by its members, and which includes over 40 pieces by both established and emerging artists from across the country.

The Spotlight display is part of the Borders Art Fair’s – which takes place from March 13-15 in Kelso – celebration of contemporary art which also includes stands showcasing the work of over 70 artists, galleries and collectives from the Scottish Borders and beyond.

Berwickshire artists participating in the Fair include painters Gill Walton, Louisa Trotter, Terry Howson and Helen McKnockiter as well as wildlife artist Jane Harbottle, sculptor Frippy Jameson and stone artists Michelle de Bruin and Josephine Crossland.

Over 6,000 visitors attended the 2019 Borders Art Fair, spending over £150,000 on art and the event organisers are keen to build on that success and to promote the enjoyment and accessibility of contemporary art.

Visitors to the Borders Art Fair will be able to purchase beautiful and unique pieces of work which have been specially curated by the event organisers to include a range of styles and price points.

Many of the artists will be on hand to talk about the inspiration and processes involved in the creation of their work and visitors can also take part in artist-led workshops and enjoy demonstrations and talks supported by the RSA (Royal Scottish Society of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce).

Speakers include 83-year-old Scottish abstract sculptor, Keith McCarter, Andrew Mackenzie, president of Visual Arts Scotland and Irene Kernan and Catherine Holden from Craft Scotland.

The Travelling Gallery will visit Kelso Town Square on Friday 13 and Saturday 14 with a free exhibition of new work by three young artists based in Scotland – Amy Gear, Rhona Muhlebach and Suzie Eggins. The exhibition is part of Scotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters, which will be reflected in the work on show.

A programme of free activities for children has been developed aimed at engaging and inspiring the next generation of artists and the event will also feature a unique collaboration with Hawick-based Alchemy Film and Arts.

As part of the Borders Art Fair programme, two of the region’s most important historic houses will open their doors to host tours of their art collections.

Robert Adam masterpiece, Mellerstain House in nearby Gordon will introduce visitors to work by artists including Van Dyck, Gainsborough and Ramsay, while at 18th century Palladian mansion, Marchmont House near Greenlaw, visitors can see a variety of work including sculptures by Anthony Gormley and Keith McCarter.

Borders artists attending the 2020 Borders Art Fair include Deryck Henley from Selkirk, a finalist in the 2019 Scottish Portrait Awards, and award-winning painters Gill Walton from Allanton and Nev Storer from Kelso.

Sculptor and painter Selina Wilson, painter Siobhan O’Hehir, sculptor Frippy Jameson and stone artists Michelle de Bruin and Josephine Crossland will also attend and there will be strong representation from Selkirk artists community WASPS.

They will be represented across three stands with work by artists including father and son Rob and Alex Hain, Mary Morrison, Alan Richmond and Fiona Millar, among others. Galleries attending include The Gallery Melrose, Coldstream’s White Fox Gallery and Berwick’s Dockside Gallery. The Torrance Gallery from Edinburgh will be taking a stand, as will Kirkcudbright’s Whitehouse Gallery and the Fotheringham Gallery from Bridge of Allan.

Frances Fergusson, director, Borders Art Fair, said; “The Borders Art Fair is a wonderful opportunity to discover and be inspired by some incredibly talented artists from the Scottish Borders and beyond.

“The event enables our artists to exhibit and sell to a shared audience and is also helping to put the region on the map as an exciting centre of visual culture.

“We’re greatly looking forward to building on the success of last year’s Borders Art Fair and to delighting and inspiring visitors from across Scotland and the rest of the UK.”

Event sponsors include McInroy & Wood Investment Managers, Marchmont Farms, Bruce Stevenson Insurance, Live Borders, Vivid Design Consultancy, Steven Rae Accountancy, Born in the Borders, Milne Graden holiday cottages and Airhouses Self Catering.

The Borders Art Fair is part funded by the Fallago Environment Fund and the National Lottery Community Fund.

The event is organised by Border Arts Development C.I.C, a not-for-profit organisation that aims to support the region’s artists.

For more information on the Borders Art Fair, visit www.bordersartfair.com/