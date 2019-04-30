Berwick house fire investigation begins

Experts have begun investigating the cause of a major house fire in Berwick.

The Georgian property, at The Avenue, sustained extensive smoke and fire damage on Monday afternoon.

Fire crews tackle the blaze.

Fire crews from Berwick, Belford, Eyemouth and Coldstream attended, along with an aerial ladder platform from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue.

Watch Manager Joseph Hunter, Berwick Fire Station said: ''On arrival crews were met with a rapidly developing fire under extremely challenging circumstances.

"Resources were brought in from neighbouring brigades including fire appliances from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and an Aerial Ladder Platform from Tyne and Wear.

"Crews worked tirelessly for a considerable period of time to bring the fire under control and prevent damage to surrounding properties. Work continues today to dampen down and investigate the cause of the fire.''