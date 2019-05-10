BEM ceremony for RAF veteran

RAF veteran George Prentice from Coldingham was presented with the British Empire Medal at a ceremony attended by his wife Bobbie, plus family and friends.

The formal reading of the citation and presentation was made at Scottish Borders Council headquarters by Jeanna Swan, Lord Lieutenant of Berwickshire, supported by Vice Lord Lieutenant Harry Frew.

The BEM was awarded in recognition of George’s outstanding dedication to supporting members of the RAF family and the wider community.

He is an honorary welfare officer and branch standard bearer for the RAF Association Edinburgh, Lothians and Borders Branch and also supports the branch fundraising and remembrance activities.

George is also very involved in his local community: chair and trustee of The Friends of the Coldingham Priory; fabric convenor, reader and steward at Coldingham & St Abbs Parish Church; secretary of Alnwick (Northumbrian) Pipers Society; and treasurer and committee member of the Coldingham Annual Gala Day.

George received the award in the New Year’s Honours List and Bob Bertram, chairman of the RAF Association Edinburgh, Lothians & Border Branch, said: “Congratulations to George.

“You are a credit to your family, the branch and the RAF Association.”

RAF Association activities include helping veterans access grants in times of financial need, visiting those who have become isolated, social events and fundraising.