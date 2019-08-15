Become a Race Maker for the Tour of Britain in the Scottish Borders

Borderers are being called on to support the UK’s biggest free to spectate event this September by volunteering as a ‘Race Maker’.

A number of volunteering opportunities are available on Sunday 8 September, including assisting at the Stage Two start and finish in Kelso and also along the route at sprint and SKODA King of the Mountains locations.

No training is required and all volunteers will get a briefing on the day and also receive a free gift.

The Scottish Borders stage will start in Kelso town centre, travel along the A698 to Coldstream before passing through Lennel en-route to Paxton. From there it will take the riders west, taking in Chirnside and Preston. Cutting across from Ellemford to Longformacus, the race will then drop down into Duns and pass through Gavinton and Westruther.

Gordon, Smailholm and then Clintmains all feature on the route before the climb to Scott’s View and descent to the foot of Leaderfoot viaduct. After passing through Gattonside, the riders will turn in to Melrose and climb Dingleton Hill before a fast run through Maxton to the finish line back in Kelso.

The OVO Energy Tour of Britain begins in Glasgow’s George Square on Saturday 7 September, finishing eight days later in Manchester city centre on Saturday 14 September.

ITV4 will once again screen live free-to-air coverage from start to finish of each stage in the UK, along with a nightly highlights programme of the best of the action.

The OVO Energy Tour of Britain is British Cycling’s premier road cycling event, giving cycling fans the opportunity to see the world’s best teams and riders competing on their doorstep and helping to build a great cycling nation.

Mick Bennett, Race Director said: “Without our wonderful Race Makers we simply would not be able to deliver the OVO Energy Tour of Britain on its current scale. Each year they help us to deliver a memorable event and ensure that our spectators leave with a smile.”

Councillor Mark Rowley, Executive Member for Business and Economic Development, added: “This is a great opportunity to become a Race Maker for the day and not only get up close to the action but help to ensure a safe and successful event for both the riders and all the spectators.

“It would be great to have local people in these roles as their local knowledge will be invaluable, especially in directing spectators and visitors in Kelso and elsewhere on the route to not only the best locations but also to the many visitor attractions, shops, cafes and restaurants in the area.”

Anyone interested in volunteering for the Race Maker programme for the Scottish Borders stage on Sunday 8 September should visit the Tour of Britain website for more information and an online registration form.