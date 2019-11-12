Awards celebrate the best in business across the Borders

The Scottish Borders Business Excellence Awards was held recently, presided over for the first time by the organisation’s new chairman, Moira Wilson.

The flagship event, sponsored by the Royal Bank of Scotland and organised by the Scottish Borders Chamber of Commerce for the fifth successive year, aims to promote and celebrate the best of Borders business, championing the diversity and achievement of those who operate within the region.

Moira said: “ Business Excellence Awards continue to go from strength to strength every year and the Scottish Borders Chamber of Commerce are very proud to be associated with them.

“We have such a diverse range of outstanding businesses in the Scottish Borders, and this is very evident from the category winners.

“Through their determination and dedication, these businesses are pivotal in making the Scottish Borders a great place to live, work, learn and play.

Reflecting on their win of the Manufacturer Business of the Year category, Marcus Paine, managing director from Hutton Stone said: “We were just so excited and extremely proud and honoured to win the Manufacturer of the Year award and also be Highly Commended in SME of the Year Category at the SBCC Business Excellence Awards.

“We are simply so proud to do what we do here in Berwickshire and the Scottish Borders, we are thrilled each time our material from within the Borders is delivered to important projects across the UK.

In closing, Moira said: “To all the winners, enjoy your year in the spotlight!”

The winners:

Tourism & Hospitality Business of the Year Award: Sponsored by Bruce Stevenson Insurance Brokers

Winner: The Allanton Inn

Agricultural Business of the Year Award: Sponsored by NFU Mutual Borders

Winner: R Mitchell & Son

High Growth/Turnover Award: Sponsored by Douglas Homes & Co

Winner: Borderlink

Innovation in Business Award: Sponsored by Scottish Borders Council

Winner: Borderlink

Social Enterprise of the Year Award: Sponsored by Scottish Borders Social Enterprise Chamber

Winner: The Eildon Housing Group

Supporting Young Workforce Award: Sponsored by Developing the Young Workforce Borders

Winners: Douglas Home & Co and The Eildon Housing Group

Manufacturer of the Year Award: Sponsored by Reiver Recruitment

Winner: Hutton Stone

Community Impact Award : Sponsored by Live Borders:

Winner: Works+

Micro Business of the Year Award: Sponsored by NS 24 Ltd

Winner: EcoSafety

SME of the Year Award: Sponsored by Business Gateway Borders

Winner: GB Technologies Ltd