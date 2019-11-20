Alzheimer Scotland bags £25k from Tesco thanks to votes from shoppers

The results are in after Tesco customers cast their votes this summer to help community projects in the south of the country bag up to £25,000.

The supermarket is marking its centenary year with two special Bags of Help funding rounds, with a huge £100,000 funding pot in the region.

The first of these special rounds concentrated on groups delivering health and wellbeing benefits.

In first place, Alzheimer Scotland has been awarded £25,000, in second place, Over The Wall has been awarded £15,000 and, in third place, AEDdonate has been awarded £10,000.

Bags of Help, run in partnership with Groundwork sees funding awarded to thousands of local community projects every year. So far in Scotland, Bags of Help has awarded over £10 million to over 3,500 local projects.

Vanessa Rhazali, head of central fundraising from Alzheimer Scotland, said: “We are delighted to receive funding from the Tesco Bags of Help Centenary Grant scheme and wish to thank the Tesco customers who voted for Alzheimer Scotland in the South of Scotland region.

“All money donated will help Alzheimer Scotland continue to provide therapeutic activities for people living with dementia, their families and carers across the region.

“Our high-quality dementia-specific support and community activities include music memories, dementia cafes and creative crafting - all part of our mission to make sure nobody faces dementia alone.”

Over the Wall, a charity which supports children and young people facing serious health challenges through transformational residential camps in Scotland, is planning to use the funding towards the running costs for 25 more camps and programmes in the region.

Elinor Souch, Giving & Trusts Officer at Over The Wall, said: “A huge thank you to the amazing staff and customers at Tesco stores across South Scotland for taking part in the Tesco Centenary Bags of Help voting. Your amazing support will help us to offer even more places at our activity camps for seriously ill children and region from across the region.

“The illness of a child can often mean that spending time together as a family can be difficult, but at Over the Wall, we provide memorable camp experiences – not only for the children who have serious illnesses – but for all members of the families affected.”

Jamie Richards, Chief Executive of AEDdonate, said: “We’re delighted to have been selected to take part in this great community initiative. As a small organisation it is a fantastic platform for us to raise awareness of sudden cardiac arrest and the benefit of having defibrillators out in the local community. Our aim is to increase the availability of defibrillators in all local communities ensuring there is no delay to any cardiac arrest victim.”

Keith Jackson, Tesco’s Bags of Help Manager, added: “Congratulations to the recipients of our first Centenary Grant voting round. They are all worthy winners and we hope these awards help them continue their important work in our communities.

Find out more about Bags of Help at www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp.