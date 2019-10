Reivers Fish Bar in Duns will once again be given out sweet treats this Hallowe’en

The chippy will be doling out free battered and fried apple chunks with golden syrup ans cinnamon sugar to all guisers who ‘do a turn’ on Halloween.

Staff would also like to thank all its customers for helping raise money for the Berwick Swan and Wildlife Trust.

As of the last three months, ending July 2019, the carrier bag money has raised £90.95 for the Trust.