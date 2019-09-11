All aboard for Ellemford Show 2019

The Ellemford Show returns this year, set to take place on Saturday, September 28.

The previous few years have seen the show blessed with reasonably good weather along with a large turnout of entrants and visitors alike.

Organisers are, as always, optimistic that this year will be no different.

Attractions at the show include a very competitive industrial section, sheep and vintage tractor entrants, the very popular young handler’s sheep competition, terrier racing, children’s races and sheepdog trials.

In addition to the above you will find an assortment of trade stands, car boot sales, a bouncy castle, children’s roundabout, ice cream van and as always great food and a well stocked bar!

The industrial section offers the public a chance to showcase local talents in areas of baking, crafts, photography and stick-making to name a few.

Many fantastic entries are auctioned off after judging results are announced, meaning a chance to take home a prize-winning chocolate sponge, or highly commended strawberry jam!

Interested entrants can register on the day with Corinne Mycock, industrial secretary. Schedules for the industrial section can be obtained by contacting Corinne on 01361 890622.

The sheep classes are, as always, well supported with entrants providing the show with top class stock and it is hoped that this year will be no exception.

Last years’ Overall Champion was A Bell from Tollishill, Oxton with a Blackfaced Ewe, who was presented with the Golden Jubilee Cup. The entrants for the young handlers class grows bigger and bigger each year with the John Scott Memorial Trophy being won last year by Jack Royan from Putton Mill.

This competition can be entered on the day of the show and is aimed at youngsters with a budding desire for sheep showing.

Jennifer Shearlaw along with her husband Ian once again did a fantastic job organising and running last year’s vintage tractors section! As well as locally, entrants come from both north and south of the Border, all hoping to win one of the much coveted trophies.

This year’s cattle entrants will be judged on garm before the show day by Mr Peter Fleming from Lochside, Yetholm with the winner being announced and presented with the ‘Professor W. A. Penny Harehead Trophy’ at the Show. Photographs of the judged cattle will be on display in the marquee on the day of the show.

The ‘terrier’ racing is always a popular event at the show. Last year’s winner was ‘Tilbert Thwaite’ owned by J Mather, Foulden who was presented with the Taff Memorial cup, kindly donated by Mr W Scott. Second was ‘Cookie’ owned by Vikki Shearlaw, Gordon. Entrants can register on the day and are not restricted to just terriers, so f you have a fast-paced French Bulldog, or a speedy Spaniel please join us for this fun and friendly activity.

Following the ‘terrier’ racing we proposed to hold a few fun races for the Children.

Entries for the shepherd’s dog/bitch to win the James Milne Esq Cup and the sheepdog trials to win the Duns Castle Challenge Cup, can be made with Jonny Robinson on the day of the dhow. The sheepdog trials will be held in the field across the road from the show field. Last year’s winner of the Duns Castle Challenge Cup by ‘Bonnie’ owned by R B Henderson, Heriot.

Then after a fabulous day at the show, come along to the ‘after show’ dance held in the marquee.

The dance is from 8pm to late and children are welcome, as long as they are accompanied by a responsible adult. Admission is £5 per person and tickets can be purchased in advance from: Harbros, Duns Industrial Estate, the Young Farmers Stand at the Show or you can pay at the door.

Entry includes a hog roast supplied by Oink, to be served at 8.30pm. Once again we have ‘Pulse’ an excellent local band to provide us with live music!

There will be the complimentary ‘Glen Valley’ Buses to return dance-goers safely home to Cranshaws, Longformacus and Duns.