Affordable art goes under the hammer in online auction

Lida Hatrick's Greenlaw Moor, estimated at £450 - £500.

The event is showcasing new work from Borders’ artists and beyond through the medium of an online platform.

Lockdown has limited artists’ opportunity to exhibit and sell their work and it is hoped this will open up the opportunity to buy original art, especially with many people focusing on their home at the moment.

Ronan Brown from Brown & Turner said: “The art community has been particularly badly affected by the events of 2020 and 2021, with galleries closed and events where artists could have sold their work cancelled.

Lot 28 is Gill Walton's The Heron, estimated at £1,300 - £1,500.

“Therefore, we are delighted to offer this exhibition and online auction of original work to offer artists another platform to showcase their work and give buyers the chance to view in person or online, and purchase some stunning pieces of affordable art.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Individual estimates for the work to be sold at the auction range from £75 to £1,500, with 45 pieces going under the hammer.

Artists include acclaimed figurative artist, Julie Barnes, who is offering new work exclusively for the auction, and Edinburg h -based Cassandra Harrison, who is putting forward the vivid Haymarket, exhibited earlier this year at the Visual Arts Scotland’s show “Flow”.

Berwickshire artist Gill Walton has recently finished a residency at Marchmont House and includes a striking portrait, The Heron, an acrylic on aluminium.

Lot 17 is The Channeling by Julie Barnes, estimated at £1,500 - £2,000.

A buyer’s favourite, Inverness-based Martin Irish, has five thought-provoking mixed media pieces.

Scottish landscapes, unsurprisingly, feature strongly again and include Kelso artist David Hay’s Sea Loch and Hill Walk, Jedburgh artist Anne White’s acrylic on canvas paintings and Duns-based Lida Hatrick’s oil and oil pastel works.