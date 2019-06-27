A weekend of fun is planned at Greenlaw

Greenlaw is getting into festive mode and scarecrows have been popping up all over the village this week.

Judging of the scarecrow competition took place on Wednesday, June 26, so by the time the village’s annual festival gets underway on Friday, June 28, the winner will already be known.

For the 2019 Greenlaw Maid Katie Todd and her court Jack Hume, Caity Sherwood, Kitty Barrie, Aaron Jerdan, Kaiden Brown, Heidi Slater, Reilly Johnston, Rose Slater, Charles Slater and Kayleigh Donaldson the main day is Saturday. Duns Pipe Band will lead the procession to the steps of the town hall for the crowning ceremony from 12.15pm, followed by a fun-filled afternoon on the village green. Slater’s Funfair rides will be there, plus circus skills, fancy dress and tug of war, followed by prize bingo, so there should be something for everyone.

On the Friday evening a family quiz and music by Night Talk gets the festival off to a good start, and on Sunday, the festival family service at Greenlaw Kirk is followed by events at Happer Park with a pet show, football tournament, children’s sports and duck race.