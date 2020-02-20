A concert full of entertainment at Allanton

Berwick Male Voice Choir played at Allanton Village Hall on Saturday, February 8.

They were supported by pupils from Berwickshire High School who gave a fantastic concert, this despite the inclement weather outside.

Another varied set of songs started with the lilting, Eriskay Love Lilt. Then a new interpretation of an old standard, My Way with great harmonies.

The choir excelled on Stout Hearted Men, a real favourite. Pupils next, Mariah Rong played Prelude in Bm by Chopin

Nathan Landon played fiddle on Neil Gow’s Lament for his Second Wife. Eliza Bevan played trombone on Junk Email Blues.

Nathan and Finna duetted on Can’t Help Falling in Love.

Mariah Rong played piano on Serenade Sur L’eau (Ibert) Phenomenal talent throughout. The choir continued with a popular tune, Somewhere Only We Know. Next they hit the notes well on Sailing.

Then before the break they sung 16 Tons and belted this one out. Oh Won’t You Sit Down was arranged in acapella mode, before another new adaptation of Moon River.

Then a medley of songs entitled Kings Of Swing. Pupils returned with Nathan Landon playing fiddle again on Shetland Times and Tatties

Eliza Bevan played trombone on the wonderful, Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me (Elton John) Nathan & Finna duetted on guitar and vocals with, The Cave, a Mumford And Sons tune.

Calum Landon’s piano piece, Fantaisie-Impromptu in C#m (Chopin), was perfect and Calum got a deserved standing ovation!

How to follow that talent, well the choir sung Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah, which was well appreciated. You raise Me Up had a great finale. Then last song of night was, When The Saints Go Marching In.

Large round of applause capped off a great night’s entertainment.

The choir’s next concert is on Saturday, February 29 at St Mary’s Church Belford at 7pm.

For more details see the Facebook page of the choir: BerwickMale VoiceChoir.

Thank you for your continued support, the choir welcomes new members, rehearsals are at Longridge Towers on Wednesdays at 6.45pm until 9pm.