A Cash for Kids Superhero splash at Spittal

Radio Borders Cash for Kids charity is holding a Superhero Splash at Spittal beach next Friday, May 10, to celebrate Superhero Day.

In the days leading up to the Superhero Splash, Radio Borders reporter Ally McGilvray will run the length of the River Tweed, from its source to the sea. He sets off on Monday, May 6, and plans to complete the route over five days, meeting other fundraisers along the way to Spittal.

Members of the public are being encouraged to take part in the Superhero Splash by getting sponsored or donating £5 online on the day. Registration opens on Spittal promenade at 4pm, with the dip getting underway at 5pm.

Rebekah O’Toole, from Cash for Kids, said: “This is a chance for people in the Borders and north Northumberland to reveal the superhero in them and to make a difference to local kids with disabilities and disadvantaged children.

“We’re asking people to sign up their school, college, university, business or place of work and join in. All the money raised will stay in the local community within which it was raised.”

Money raised will go towards projects to help make waiting areas at Borders General Hospital and Berwick Infirmary more child-friendly, by adding a mix of fun things like wall stickers, toys, and bookcases full of stories for every age and more.

Rebekah says: “Another key thing we hope to provide is iPads in the BGH’s waiting areas for scans (MRI, CAT, X-ray, etc) so kids can use a resource web site called ‘What Why Children in Hospital’ that gives easy to understand videos and explanations of various medical procedures to help reduce stress and worry for children going into them.

“We already give toys to the BGH regularly. These have proved invaluable as children now have something they can take with them through their whole journey through hospital from start to finish.

“The aim is to make any child’s journey through hospital, short or long, as stress free and pleasant as is possible.”

If you plan other Superhero Day events you are asked to register online and use hashtag #superheroday on social media. Text BORDERS to 70808 to make a £5 donation or visit www.radioborders.com/cashforkids/