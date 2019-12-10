1971 Coldstreamer Colin Johnson dies

Colin Johnson, the Coldstreamer in 1971, has died after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer only last month. He was 68.

The 20th man to represent the town as Coldstreamer, he would have been marking his 50th anniversary golden jubilee year in 2021.

Brought up in the town, Colin also started his banking career in Coldstream before it took him to Edinburgh.

He lived in Midlothian from 1977 but retained a strong bond with his home town and regularly returned during the annual Civic Week.

He is survived by his wife Hazel, children Phil, Andrew and Karen, and eight grandchildren.

A service to celebrate his life will be held at Coldstream Parish Church on Wednesday, December 18 at 1.30pm.