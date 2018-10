A pensioner has been accused of sexually assaulting two young girls.

Ronald Anderson denies touching a nine-year-old girl’s buttocks at his home in St Clairs, Eyemouth, between April 2001 and April 2003.

The 67-year-old also pleaded not guilty to touching a 13-year-old girl’s breasts at a house in Selkirk between December 2003 and May 2005.

A trial date has been fixed for November 1 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.