Pearsons take over Earlston business

Pearsons of Duns have announced that they recently acquired Border Chainsaw and Lawnmower Services based in Earlston.

Border Chainsaw and Lawnmower Services was established in 1984 by Ian and Helen Cowe. In 1990, their son Graeme Cowe and Lesley Cowe joined the business and they have taken it from strength to strength, servicing the Scottish Borders, Northumberland and Mid and East Lothian as Stihl, Husqvarna and Mountfield agents. As well as new machine sales, they also ran a popular workshop offering servicing and spare part sales.

Garry Pearson, Pearsons of Duns director said: “We are very pleased with the acquisition of Border Chainsaw and Lawnmower Services. Graeme and Lesley Cowe have built up a great loyal customer base and we will strive to continue the level of customer service they’ve given over the past 28 years.

“We have managed to retain the workshop team Barclay, Lee and Kenny and they are all real assets to us.”

The Pearsons team will be joined by Allen Whellans from Stihl UK who will manage the branch with Janis Bryce as operations administrator.