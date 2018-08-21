Paxton and Coldstream targeted by doorstep callers

Police in the Borders received two reports of possible bogus callers in the Berwickshire area last week.

During the first incident two men entered an open address in Coldstream offering items suspected to be fake Lakeland goods.

The men had a good look around the property and enquired about how many people resided there.

In the second incident six men were going door-to-door at houses in Paxton.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We advise all residents in the Borders to ensure their house is secure at all times, don’t give anyone the opportunity to surprise you in your own home.

“Remember if you are unsure about a caller, don’t answer the door and don’t feel embarrassed, genuine callers expect you to be careful.”

For doorstep safety go to http://www.scotland.police.uk/keep-safe/personal-safety/doorstep-crime-and-bogus-callers