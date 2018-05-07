Partnership is making a real difference

Services for children and young people in South Ayrshire have been given the thumbs-up by inspectors who identified significant improvements in the way services are delivered.

The South Ayrshire Community Planning Partnership – South Ayrshire Council, South Ayrshire Health and Social Care Partnership, NHS Ayrshire & Arran, Police Scotland and a range of public and voluntary sector partners – have been working closely since an inspectors report in 2016 ,to make a real difference for children and young people.

On their latest visit inspectors acknowledged that: strategic and collaborative leadership and direction has been significantly strengthened and is more effective; early intervention to help those affected by poverty and deprivation has improved; the number of 11-15 year olds accommodated away from home has reduced; better planning has helped to ensure children and young people get the right help at the right time.

Inspectors highlighted that more work needs to be done on joint commissioning and the partnership needs to demonstrate improved outcomes for children in need of protection.

Councillor Douglas Campbell said: “We are committed to ensuring our children and young people have the best possible start in life and the support and opportunities to reach their full potential. By doing this together, we will build strong and sustainable communities across South Ayrshire and ensure people and places are the best they can be.”