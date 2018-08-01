Parrots of the Caribbean - a rehearsed script would only hamper the Damp Knights

Parrots of the Caribbean (15+) takes to the Maltings Stage on Friday, August 3 and Saturday, August 4, at 8pm, courtesy of the Damp Knights.

Formed in 2015, creative comedy cronies The Damp Knights are a group of borderline insane performers and general ne’er-do-wells that know how to make audiences laugh, but have no idea how to write a script. After many gigs round the north east and the south of Scotland, as well as several sell-out performances at The Maltings they are back with their quick wit, stage chemistry and lack of shame.

Showcasing their signature brand of improvised comedy, a lack of preparation means it will be a night of comedy not soon forgotten.

Parrots of the Caribbean promises an evening of impossible scenes, ridiculous games and even the odd inconceivable musical number.