Parliament committee’s questions for RBS chief

The Scottish Affairs Committee has requested that Ross McEwan, CEO of the Royal Bank of Scotland, appear before them.

Despite hearing from the bank’s personal banking executives the Committee still has a number of unanswered questions in relation to plans to close 62 RBS branches in Scotland including Eyemouth and Duns, followed by a partial reprieve for ten branches.

The Committee wants more detail on: reasons why RBS took the decision to delay the closures of some bank branches previously due to shut in May; branch performance for those granted a six month extension; details of conversations between RBS and UK and Scottish Governments before and after the decision was made.