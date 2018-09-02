over seas gigs

A love of music has helped two brothers establish a leading tour and artist management company in the Borders whose clients are booked to perform at 40 European festivals over the coming months.

Travelled Music, which has been helped by Business Gateway Scottish Borders, was set up in 2008 by Alan Thompson from Paxton after he took on the management of his brother’s band.

As his reputation grew, other artists joined the company and the part-time occupation turned into a full-time business with his sibling, Ian, joining the company in 2016.

Business Gateway Scottish Borders helped Travelled Music buy equipment through a Scottish Borders Business Fund grant, helping the company - which now has 15 artists and bands on its books - to grow.

A further two bands, including one from Canada, are poised to sign with them and Ian is jetting off to Croatia with electronic artist, Proc Fiskal, who is playing at Outlook, Europe’s leading dance festival in September.

Ian said: “We work with Indie bands and artists like Caribou, a Canadian band who have a strong enough following to headline at Glastonbury. Because a lot of the artists we work with come from abroad they don’t want to take their own equipment with them so we provide them with everything they need to tour. Last year, we had a tour on the horizon and the artist needed specific equipment. That’s when we approached Business Gateway Scottish Borders.”

Chris Trotman, Business Gateway, said: “Alan and Ian have carved a niche for themselves within the Indie music scene, offering musician’s services they need to establish and grow their fan base in the UK and across Europe. By working with us they’ve built their marketing and social media knowledge that will help them gain more exposure and highlight that great management and tour support isn’t just provided by companies based in London.”

A part-time position has been created with the company to help them increase online engagement which they hope to make permanent. Ian said: “The plan is to take on more staff as we grow who will take over the running of the tours,”

For more information on Travelled Music visit www.travelledmusic.co.uk