‘Outstanding’ fish and chips

Reivers Fish Bar in Duns scored 100% for its fish in the 2019 Fry Magazine competition to find the best fish and chip shops, mobile vans and restaurants in the UK.

A secret shopper visited the Duns take-away in February to score its fish and chips on quality, customer service and appearance, and reported back that its food was “outstanding” and gave it an overall score of 91%.

The score of 80% for its chips saw it lose points for leaving “the wee crunchy bits in” and Rhona Mitchell, who runs the Reivers Fish Bar with her husband Andrew, said: “We like the wee crunchy bits, and a straw poll of customers also like the wee crunchy bits,

“So far all customers who have mentioned our Facebook post have said they like the wee crispy bits in the chips, so we’ve left them in.

“Overall we were clean and tidy and chatty.”

Keen to hear how they can improve their service to customers Rhona and Andrew outline areas where they dropped points during their Fry Magazine secret shopper visit - disabled access, no name badges - on their Facebook page and have asked for suggestions on changes they could make.