Outlaw King release date

The film Outlaw King, which tells the story of Robert the Bruce’s fight against the occupation of medieval Scotland by Edward I of England, launches in cinemas and on Netflix on November 26.

Filmed on location in Scotland, briefly straying into England, when Berwick-upon-Tweed old bridge and quayside was transported back a few centuries last summer, Outlaw King stars Chris Pine.

Filming took place last year using scenes at Linlithgow Palace, Doune Castle, Craigmillar Castle, Dunfermline Abbey, Glasgow Cathedral, Mugdock Country Park, Aviemore, Isle of Skye, Glen Coe, Loch Lomond, University of Glasgow, and Berwick.

Told as a David and Goliath tale, Outlaw King follows Robert the Bruce from defeated nobleman to outlaw hero, seizing the Scottish crown and rallying the Scots to fight Edward 1.