Outlaw King boosts visitor numbers

Two of Scotland’s top bloggers will battle it out to visit as many film locations associated with Robert the Bruce in under 36 hours as possible, as VisitScotland celebrates the release of Outlaw King on NETFLIX.

Will they venture over the border though into Berwick, which was used as one of the many locations for the film?

Outlaw King, released globally on NETFLIX on Friday, November 9, was shot entirely in Scotland (according to the borders of 1320) and is said to be the largest production, budget-wise, to be made in the country.

Neil Robertson and David Weinczok, who form part of social media collective, Scotlanders, will take on the challenge set by VisitScotland, between November 10 and 11, taking film fans on a virtual tour of the filming locations by tracking Neil’s movements using the hashtag #ReelOutlawKing, while history buffs can explore the real historical sites linked to Robert the Bruce through David and the hashtag #RealOutlawKing, on both Twitter and Instagram.

Starring Chris Pine (Star Trek) as the Bruce and Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Kick Ass) as James Douglas and directed by David MacKenzie (of Oscar-nominated Hell or High Water), Outlaw King tells the story of Robert the Bruce, from defeated nobleman in 1304 to victorious King of Scots at the Battle of Loudoun Hill in 1307.

With one in five visitors inspired to visit Scotland after seeing it on the big or small screen, VisitScotland expects Outlaw King to boost visitor numbers.

Jenni Steele, film and creative industries manager at VisitScotland, said: “We’re excited to see so much of Scotland on screen in Outlaw King and streaming straight into the homes of millions of Netflix subscribers. It presents an excellent opportunity to turn viewers into visitors.”

“We hope the Scotlanders’ whistle-stop tour of locations during the film’s launch weekend will provide inspiration for potential visitors, with its behind-the-scenes glimpse at the real and reel life of Robert the Bruce.”

Scotlander Neil Robertson said: “We’re thrilled to join up with VisitScotland to promote this brilliant tribute to a Scottish legend. David and I are both long-term fanatics when it comes to exploring Scotland’s past and we’ll be visiting a diverse range of locations, over what will be a very action-packed weekend, to pay tribute to both Bruce’s personal story and to the carefully-selected filming locations for Outlaw King.

“His was an extraordinary political and military adventure during one of the most tumultuous chapters in Scotland’s history and we are delighted to be able to re-create at least some of it for digital audiences around the world for this campaign. Castles, cathedrals, abbeys, parks, coastal cliffs and more await as we aim to show why nowhere does historic drama better than Scotland.”

Stephen Duncan, director of commercial & tourism at Historic Environment Scotland, said: “Productions such as Outlaw King offer a great opportunity to showcase Scotland’s history and heritage, and open up our historic sites to a whole new audience.

“I am delighted that we are welcoming David and Neil to our Outlaw King connected locations, both the filming locations and the properties that played a pivotal role in the life of Robert the Bruce.

“We are sure they will add to the excitement of the film’s first weekend of release on Netflix and inspire visitors to walk in the footsteps of Bruce - both the real man and the character played so ably by Chris Pine!”

Film and history fans can track both Neil and David’s progress with the #Scotlanders hashtag on Twitter and Instagram.