Opposition to five new Reston homes

Local Democracy Reporting Service

Hagan Homes plans to build five houses on land north-west of Reston Primary School. However, the plans have been met with 15 objections from local residents and Reston and Auchenrow Community Council, which has raised concerns over the access road that heads north-west from the Main Street.

The community council’s objection letter reads: “This road has been highlighted over the past ten years to Scottish Borders Council’s roads department, Police Scotland and councillors, with the concern over safety.

“Several meetings have been held with council road safety engineers as well as police and representatives from the local primary school.

“The concerns raised have been of speeding vehicles, damage to property and parking.

“The development wishes to increase the traffic flow along this road; a narrow class ‘C’ road.

“The road is unsuitable for widening or installation of ‘passing places’ and therefore we would not recommend the proposed ingress/egress point to the development.”

Hagan Homes’ agent, Eyemouth-based Bain Swan Architects, said: “This application is for five family houses at Braeheads, Reston, on part of a site to the west of Reston Primary School which has been designated for housing in successive local development plans since 1994.”

Due to the number of objections, the application will be decided by the council’s planning and building standards committee on Monday, April 29. Planning officers are recommending the application is approved.