Opening night features an international premiere that was first seen in New York

Berwick Film and Media Arts Festival - Thursday, September 20 to Sunday, September 23 - is one of the premier film festivals in the UK, focusing on new cinema and artists’ moving image, with special curated retrospectives, exhibitions and events aplenty.

The opening night film of Berwick Film and Media Arts Festival 2018 is Empty Metal, directed by Adam Khalil and Bayley Sweitzer.

This is the film’s international premiere, after a much-lauded premiere at the Film Society of Lincoln Center’s Art of the Real this past May in New York.

A taut thriller with a politically radical outlook, Empty Metal is a powerful dissection of the contemporary social climate in America specifically and the world at large. Adam Khalil & Bayley Sweitzer will be in Berwick to present their film.