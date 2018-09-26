Old firm rivals

Duns Players have a strong and varied programme of productions coming up over the next few months, displaying their confidence as performers.

Pete Lerpiniere is now the guiding force behind the group, with invaluable support from Eloner Crawford. For ten years they have been focusing on the challenges of creating professional productions based on new writing and the classics, and have achieved a reputation for performances that have flair and daring.

This Saturday, September 29, they will perform Des Dillon’s ‘Singin I‘m No a Billy He’s a Tim’ at the Volunteer Hall, Duns, with another performance at Eyemouth Hippodrome, on October 3. A touching and hilarious anti-sectarian comedy, in which a Rangers fan and a Celtic fan are locked up together in a cell for the duration of an Old Firm match, it first appeared at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2005.

The Players partnership with Duns District Amateur Operatic Society continues in November with a joint performance of the classic anti-war musical Oh What a Lovely War.

Next year, from May 4-11, the Duns Players will host a ‘New Writing Week’, when three new short plays, developed with the support of the Playwrights Studio Scotland, will be premiered. Other works will be read and there will be script and theatre workshops. It is hoped that this event will be repeated in the following years, making the eastern Borders the place for new dramatic writing and performance.

In October and November 2019 the Duns Players will perform Macbeth, Shakespeare’s intimate exploration of the horrors of war and unbridled ambition. Peter Lerpiniere directing what promises to be a barn-storming production.

Duns Players drama group have produced a printed programme of their forthcoming productions from September this year to November 2019 available from the Volunteer Hall in Duns.

The origins of the group may be lost in the mists of time, however they have been part of the Borders local drama scene for many decades. There have been lapses, particularly during the time of war and recovery, followed by strong revivals: from 1954 to the 1970s; and the latest revival when Bob Noble resuscitated the Players in the 2000s.