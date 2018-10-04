Nikki runs two half marathons to say thank you

Running the Edinburgh Half Marathon and the Great North Run was Nikki Robertson’s way of saying thank you to Edinburgh Children’s Hospital.

The Berwickshire Housing Association housing officer was diagnosed with hydrocephalus when she was born and her illness resulted in scheduled and emergency trips to hospital when she was a child.

Now Nikki is fit enough to take on long distance running and to thank Edinburgh Children’s Hospital for all they did for her as a child she raised £1,630.56 for the hospital after completing the two half marathon races at Edinburgh and Newcastle.

Nikki said: “I would like to thank everyone who so kindly sponsored me and also the coaches and members of Tweed Striders. Running a half marathon is something I never thought I would ever be able to do.

“It’s great to be able to give something back to the Sick Kids because if it wasn’t for the treatment and care I received from them there’s no doubt I wouldn’t be here today!

“At birth I was diagnosed with hydrocephalus, a build-up of fluid on the brain. This excess fluid puts pressure on the brain which can damage it. The normal treatment is to be fitted with a ‘shunt’ which drains excess fluid into the abdomen and that’s what I have.

“My illness resulted in regular and emergency trips to the hospital and many overnight stays for me whilst receiving treatment.

“Raising funds for the hospital allows life saving care to be delivered to patients like me in my younger years. It is important the hospital continues to receive funds to allow them to: purchase extra medical equipment; provide extra child and family-friendly facilities; extra support for sick children cared for in the community; funding for training and research.”